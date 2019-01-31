Donnelly Group opens door to £6m Jaguar Land Rover Showroom

Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned new and used vehicle retailer, has opened the doors of its new £6 million Jaguar Land Rover showroom.

Located at the Donnelly Group’s flagship Moy Road Dungannon site, the new 50,000 sq. ft. showroom has added Jaguar to the dealer’s already extensive repertoire and is now home to the first and only premium brand outlet anywhere in Mid-Ulster.

Featuring the new Jaguar Land Rover ‘Arch’ concept which seamlessly brings both brands together under one roof in a modern, bright, spacious, ambient setting, the showroom provides a superior experience for Donnelly Group’s loyal customer base and new customers alike.

Dave Sheeran, Managing Director at Donnelly Group which represents eighteen manufacturers in nine locations across Northern Ireland, said:

“The Donnelly Jaguar Land Rover showroom presents a really unique experience for Mid Ulster and one which has been designed with the customer in mind at every stage. From Sales to Finance to Aftersales, our dedicated team of specially trained staff are here to help.

“There is now adequate space to showcase 16 new and 75 used Jaguar Land Rover vehicles which is really important for our customers to see the cars in real life.

“From the sporty Jaguar F Type, right up to the classic Range Rover, motorists looking to purchase a premium vehicle now have a wider choice than we have ever been able to offer before.

“Feedback from the first customers through the door has been fantastic and we’re looking forward to more of the same in the coming weeks.

“We are fortunate that many of our Land Rover staff have been with us for a long time and they have really enjoyed getting involved with the Jaguar brand, but we have also employed a number of new staff members to service the larger showroom.”

Terence Donnelly, Executive Chairman at Donnelly Group and son of founder Peter Donnelly, said: “Our ethos has always been centred around the customer and ensuring they receive the highest levels of customer service and the greatest value on an excellent selection of new and used vehicles.

“We are really pleased that Jaguar Land Rover mirrors this approach and that our customers are guaranteed an enjoyable experience. Flooded with natural light and luxurious décor, the showroom provides a comfortable space for both our employees and our customers, who can relax in the lounge area which is complete with a coffee bar and wi-fi.

“Donnelly Group has been a leader in the local motoring industry for 72 years now and we are always looking at ways to provide a superior service to even more customers. We are incredibly proud to open the doors of this new showroom as home to the only premium in Mid-Ulster.”

Raymond Donnelly, Director at Donnelly Group, said: “We appointed a number of local contractors to help us with this project and we are delighted with the finished product so I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone has played a role in getting this new showroom out of the ground.

“Our customers will be amazed at the difference, and with over 100 customer parking spaces there is plenty of room for motorists to drop by to take a look at the now extensive range of vehicles on show.”

For more information, please visit www.donnellygroup.co.uk