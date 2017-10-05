Donnelly Group acquires SMW Suzuki

Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independent new and used vehicle retailer, has acquired SMW Suzuki in Belfast from the Agnew Group.

The showroom on the Boucher Road will be the third Suzuki site for the Donnelly Group, alongside Eglinton and Newtownabbey.

Located next to Donnelly Honda, the outlet, which will have frontage on the Boucher Road, will be known as Donnelly Suzuki from 2nd October.

Paul Compton, Site Director at Donnelly Group, which is this year celebrating its 70th anniversary, said the newly acquired site strengthens the Group’s existing relationship with Suzuki:

“Suzuki has been a manufacturing partner of Donnelly Group since 2005 so we are delighted to build on that partnership with the addition of a third Suzuki showroom,” he said.

“The Suzuki brand is one that matches very much with our own ethos of offering our loyal customers the best value, services and choice available anywhere in Northern Ireland.

“It is an exciting time for the manufacturer with the launch earlier this year of a new Swift model while vehicles such as the S-Cross, Vitara and Ignis continue to win awards and plaudits from those in the motor and consumer industries.

“Donnelly Suzuki is also offering customers the opportunity to avail of the Suzuki Scrappage Scheme which provides an allowance of up to £2,000 off selected new models.”

Many of the existing employees at the Suzuki showroom will be transferred to Donnelly Group.

Stephen Robinson, National Sales Manager at Suzuki GB PLC, commented:

“The opening of the Suzuki showroom on Belfast’s Boucher Road by the Donnelly Group ensures a smooth transition of the business for its employees and customers alike.

“With new Suzuki vehicles already available at Eglinton and Newtownabbey, we have first-hand knowledge of Donnelly Group’s strong track record.

“We look forward to further developing that relationship at the new Belfast site.”

