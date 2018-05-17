Does Your Mobile Smartphone Rule Your Life?

In today’s society well over a third of the world’s population owns a mobile Smartphone. That’s over 2.5Billion people with a mobile that they use and probably keep with them most of the time. Obviously with the odd exception, because today it seems that the mobile phone is a must-have accessory. Which started out life as exactly that, simply a mobile phone?

Just a phone which you could take with you anywhere to make calls with at your leisure. Rather than having to be near a landline in your home, in the office or at a public pay phone, which incidentally are fast disappearing due to the mobile phone. Back then in the 80’s when mobile phones were cheap enough for the public to purchase them. They were big, cumbersome and you also had to carry a large separate battery which was heavy.

Then you could send someone who also had a compatible mobile phone an SMS which means short message service. You were able to send a text to another mobile up to 160 characters long. So this was a great start to the fast improvement that quickly happened to the simple mobile phone.

Now twenty-something years later we have in our pocket a very different device to the mobile back then. The small electronic devices we use today are a far stretch away from the original, today you can do almost anything on your mobile. But today they are called Smartphone’s because they are exactly that, “Smart Phones”.

You are able to surf the internet, have the mobile locked by fingerprint and retinal recognition. Like James Bond 007 stuff which is very gadgety, am we as a population love it. You are also able to stream movies at will, play millions of game and keep in touch with everyone using all your social media channels. Play online slots and casino table games without leaving your house which is just to mention a few of the functions available on all today’s Smartphone’s.

If you look around at the people you pass by and notice or go to a cafe you will see that the majority of everyone will be engaging somehow with their mobile. Either by making a call, sending a message or text, making a Skype call, playing an online game, taking a selfie or even surfing the net and browsing Facebook. Let’s face it, it’s much more interesting than talking with the people you are actually with.

It seems that our mobile Smartphone’s are the thing we cannot live without! We take them everywhere, even to the bathroom. They are such an important part of our lives, and it’s a crazy thought to think what life would be like to not have them. These little pocket-sized devices have totally taken over how we act and socialise with one another. If you don’t have Facebook you are looked at like a weirdo let alone not actually processing a mobile. That’s totally unheard of in today’s society.

As these devices are improved and updated at a very fast rate it does not look like we will slow up in our intensity of using them. They are making our lives easier and faster it’s true, but at what cost? Are we losing sight of the important things and missing out on special moments because we had our face down into our precious mobile? It’s worth to take just a moment just to think about how these small electronic devices control us.

Why not try and go out and leave your mobile at home, dare you?

