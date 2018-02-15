DMS and the Irish Civil Service: Collaborating for Success

DMS has been appointed by the Irish Civil Service to deliver a range of CIPD qualification programmes, working with individuals across thirteen different government departments. This comes as part of the recently-launched Civil Service People Strategy 2017-2020.

The Northern Ireland-based company, known for its flexibility and choice, worked with representatives from the Civil Service to ensure that the units and modules chosen for study were aligned with the key strategic drivers from the People Strategy, which included:

Being recognised as an employer of choice

Building the workforce of the future

Positioning HR as a strategic driver

The selected units and modules will enable candidates to reflect on their everyday roles and draw on their experiences as they explore a diverse range of Human Resource topic areas.

Lynn Carson Managing Director at DMS, comments, “I’m delighted to see that HR is positioned as an effective driver to implement the Irish Civil Service People Strategy. At DMS we are committed to supporting the professionalisation of HR and to the continuous professional development of our candidates. We work with each of them to enhance their knowledge and develop behaviours that will enable them to advance in their HR career, while adding value to their organisation.’

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles