DkIT Signs MOU with STATSports to Boost Collaboration in Sports Performance Analysis

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has today announced a new strategic alliance with leading sports technology firm, STATSports.

The announcement will see a strengthening of ties between both organisations with increased collaboration across research and course provision in the areas of Sports Performance and Sports Data Analytics.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) provides a framework for strategic partnership and outlines areas of mutual benefit that both organisations have agreed to explore over a three-year period with a view to implementation.

As part of the first phase of this agreement, DkIT and STATSports will explore the opportunity of co-developing an applied research project module within the Institute’s existing BA in Sport, Exercise & Enterprise with further opportunities expected with the BSc (Hons) in Health and Physical Activity. DkIT students and staff on both courses will benefit from unrivalled access to STATSports performance monitoring technology and expertise from its skilled workforce.

Other areas of exploration include the expansion of DkIT’s postgraduate provision, the development of a STATSports guest lecture series at DkIT and investigating opportunities for joint conferences in the area of Sport Performance.

The MOU also seeks to foster greater research links between both organisations, with a commitment to investigate appropriate funding mechanisms to support further collaboration between DkIT Postgraduate and Postdoctoral research and STATSports.

Speaking at the MOU signing today, President of DkIT, Michael Mulvey, PhD, said: “STATSports has a long-standing track record of engagement with DkIT since its inception in 2008 when it established a presence in our start-up hub on campus in the Regional Development Centre. Since then, the Newry-based company has undergone significant expansion to become a global leader in its field. We believe that this framework for partnership will generate new growth opportunities for both organisations and will help us further develop skills, innovation and expertise in the area of sports performance technology which is vital for our region.”

Also speaking at the signing, Alan Clarke, founder and chief executive of STATSports, said:

“As a former graduate at DkIT, we’re proud to not just continue but expand and strengthen our relationship with the Institute. Undergraduates will be able to gain first-hand experience of our performance monitoring devices during the course, which will be hugely beneficial as they move out into the workforce. STATSports is growing at an exponential rate across different continents and new sports. It’s imperative that the link between research and development, educational institutions like DKIT, and a final product is inter-connected and emboldened.”

The partnership with STATSports is an important component within DkIT’s wider Corporate Partnership Programme with industry and the community, which is led by the Regional Development at DkIT and will roll out over the next five years.

Aidan Browne, Head of Innovation & Business Development at DKIT added: “Over the past decade we have collaborated extensively with STATSports through a range of support initiatives crossing research and development, entrepreneur support programmes, student placements and innovation schemes. This new partnership agreement acknowledges the success of these previous collaborations and provides a new level of focus which ensures we can continue to strengthen our relationship in line with our ambitious plans for growth.”

STATSports partners with DkIT Research Centres on a variety of EU and National funded research programmes such as its partnership with NetwellCASALA on the MAESTRO Programme, a €3.1 million Ambient Assisted Living [AAL] project funded by the European Commission.

The project will help older people and their care network (formal and informal carers) to find trusted, quality assisted living products and services which meet their individual needs. STATSports is also a lead industry partner alongside DkIT’s Regulated Software Research Centre in the Horizon2020-funded Lero Programme. Lero brings together leading software teams from universities and institutes of technology in a co-ordinated centre of research excellence with a strong industry focus.