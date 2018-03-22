Discover the Isle of Man as sailings resume

The Steam Packet Company’s sailings from Dublin and Belfast to the Isle of Man are set to resume at the end of March, making it even easier to visit the charming island.

Fast craft Manannan will sail from both cities to the island’s capital, Douglas, starting from 28th March for Belfast and 29th March for Dublin. Foot passenger fares start from just £19/€22.50 for adults and £10/€12 for children aged 4 to 15, with infants under 4 travelling for free.

During 2018 passengers can take advantage of more than 900,000 offer seats available on Steam Packet Company sailings. Other popular offers include the Summer 5 Day Short Break for a car and two people from just £100/€120 each way, and the return of the Kids Go Free Summer Special, making family travel even more affordable.

Just step on board, sit back and relax in a choice of lounges, with comfortable seating and plenty of legroom. Enjoy a drink with friends in one of the bars while sailing or stop by the Coast-to-Coast café to find a wide selection of hot and cold meals and snacks. For newspapers, magazines, toys, books, gifts, cosmetics and fragrances – head to the onboard shop, Ocean Avenue.

There are two cinema lounges on Manannan showing family-friendly films, so there is plenty to keep everybody entertained during the journey.

You will discover the beauty of the Isle of Man as soon as you arrive. Famed for its spectacular beaches and rich history, there is an abundance of fascinating heritage sites just waiting to be explored – don’t miss a visit to Peel Castle or the historic monastery Rushen Abbey.

The island can be explored on foot, bike or car, or on one of the fantastic heritage railways. Step back in time and travel from Douglas to the south of the island on the Isle of Man Steam Railway, or head north on the electric railway to Ramsey taking in the delightful coastal views.

The Isle of Man is a fantastic holiday destination with something to suit the whole family. Explore the stunning coastline and spend an afternoon gorge-walking, ‘coasteering’ or sea kayaking. For something a bit more relaxed, try a coastal stroll along the Raad ny Foillan, or afternoon tea in one of the charming cafés.

Visitors will be spoilt for choice when it is time to refuel, thanks to the mouth-watering local produce available. The spectacular-tasting fresh seafood, most notably the Queen Scallops, or ‘Queenies’, are a must try for any visitor.

Travelling by ferry gives you the freedom to take a vehicle, simply drive on and drive off, and with no luggage fees, for foot or vehicle passengers, you can bring everything you will need for the perfect getaway.

Steam Packet Company Chief Executive Mark Woodward said: ‘We hope that the return of sailings from Dublin and Belfast, coupled with our range of offers providing affordable travel for all the family, will encourage even more people to come and discover our lovely island in 2018.

‘There really is so much to see and do whether it’s your first time or you’re a seasoned visitor!’

To find full schedule details and prices, visit: www.steam-packet.com

