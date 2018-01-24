Northern Ireland boasts a unique collection of irresistible places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties.

Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Winter Wonderland Weekender, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Co. Fermanagh from £135 per person sharing.

The four-star Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel is idyllically set on the shores of scenic Lough Erne, bordered by private grounds and gardens, yet only one kilometre from the historic town of Enniskillen. Offer includes a two-night weekend stay, fully cooked breakfast each morning and a four-course dinner on one evening. Whilst visiting enjoy complimentary use of the Killyhevlin Health Club complete with indoor swimming pool and outdoor hot tub. To book call 028 6632 3481. Offer available until 31 March.

Valentine’s Escape, Galgorm Resort & Spa, Co. Antrim from £140 per person sharing.

The five-star Galgorm is Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel and spa, set in 163 acres of lush parkland, with the spectacular River Maine flowing through the estate. Offer includes one nights’ accommodation in a superior guestroom with champagne, chocolates and full Irish breakfast . Experience the ultimate in relaxation and wellness in the Thermal Village & Serenity Garden. Indulge in a three-course evening meal in either Gillies Bar & Grill or Fratelli Ristorante then retire to your room with a romantic rose petal turndown. To book call 028 2588 1001. Offer available 9-14 February.

5 nights for the price of 4, Gorse Hill Farm, Co. Down from £300 per stay.

Gorse Hill is a magnificent two bedroom self-catering cottage set in the heart of the Mourne Mountains, a five minute drive from Bryansford and 10 minutes from Newcastle. The property caters for up to four people and is ideal for a family retreat. Enjoy five nights for the price of four on midweek stays at this four-star accommodation. To book call 028 4321 9314. Offer available until 28 February 2018.

All offers are subject to availability. For further information visit www.discovernorthernireland.com

