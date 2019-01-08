Digital DNA Awards: Clock ticking for entry to Northern Ireland’s most prestigious technology competition

With the closing date for entries for the Digital DNA Awards, powered by MCS Group, fast approaching, it has been announced that the top prize – Company of the Year – will be voted for by the public.

The biggest awards dedicated to the technology and digital sector in Northern Ireland takes place on 28 March in Belfast’s iconic St. Anne’s Cathedral and will, once again, unearth the best innovation, talent and collaboration from technology companies of all sizes, showcasing their achievements to a wide audience.

Now in its fourth year, the eagerly-anticipated awards ceremony has grown to become a major highlight of the year for the local tech sector. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by TV presenter Zöe Salmon alongside local comedian Shane Todd.

Simon Bailie, CEO of Digital DNA, said interest in the awards was “significantly higher” than in previous years and expects the competition to be even greater this year: “Digital DNA continues to be at the forefront of the business and technology community as we continue to champion the digital and tech talent here in Northern Ireland: from start-ups to multinationals; the best young people in the sector; developers who stand out amongst the crowd, as well as the teams who have created world class solutions right here in Northern Ireland.”

On the Company of the Year category being open to the public, he said: “The Digital DNA Awards have earned a reputation as the biggest night for the local tech industry. It’s an opportunity for local companies and individuals to celebrate their success and gain recognition amongst their peers. We believe that by opening the Company of the Year category up to the public vote, it will be the ultimate accolade for our world-class sector.”

Brendan Monaghan, CEO of Neueda – Digital DNA Company of the Year 2018 – said the accolade was a “wonderful reflection on every member of the Neueda team.”

He continued: “We were thrilled to have won Company of the Year at the Digital DNA Awards 2018, especially given the incredible calibre of the other nominees. To receive this special recognition amongst our peers was a wonderful reflection on every member of our team. The accolade reflected the incredible work carried out by the exceptionally talented Neueda team in Belfast, as well as Malaga, London and New York. Thanks to the commitment of our staff, the last 12 months have seen the company achieve record growth figures and almost double our workforce.”

Entrants are urged to get their entries submitted as nominations close on Thursday 31 January in what is expected to be another competitive competition. Shortlisted companies and individuals will receive complementary passes to Digital DNA 2019, taking place 18 and 19 June 2019. Further information is available at digitaldna.org.uk.

The full list of categories are: Business Personality of the Year, Developer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Person of the Year, App of the Year, Best Digital Marketing Campaign, Digital Project of the Year, e-Commerce Project of the Year, Best Tech for Good Innovation, Deal of the Year, Best Large Tech Company, Best Small Tech Company and Start-up of the Year.