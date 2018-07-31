Denise Hamill, Digital Den: 40under40 Profile

Denise Hamill is an award winning freelance Marketing Consultant, based in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

Her business is to help businesses market themselves online and includes developing digital strategies, project managing website builds, copywriting, blog content, social media, email marketing, SEO, training & mentoring.

They say that people buy from people and the reason that Denise is so successful is that she is reliable, trustworthy and has always stuck to her core principals of integrity and honesty.

People trust Denise to do a job when they give it to her and they know it will be completed 150% because not only she is a perfectionist, she also cares about your business like it is her own.