DELI-LITES announces 20 new jobs following £250K innovation-led investment

Leading food-to-go company, DELI-LITES Ireland is poised for international growth thanks to a £250,000 investment in a new innovation hub and major refurbishment at its headquarters in Warrenpoint.

Twenty new full-time jobs will also be created to meet the firm’s growth plans.

The innovation hub is a unique business space which will be used for product-development workshops and demonstrations with clients. The new creative area also replicates the retail environment to showcase the company’s growing product range, which has grown to include sandwiches, wraps, bespoké bowls, juices, salad bowls, flatbreads and hot eats, as well as products from the in-house state-of-the-art artisan bakery.

The innovation-led business strategy will see DELI-LITES Ireland expand into new international markets with export orders for its baked-goods and hot eats currently in the pipeline to Germany, Holland, and the Middle East – particularly Dubai – where customers are looking for high-quality product from trusted suppliers.

Speaking about the recent investment and the impact it will have on the business, CEO, Brian Reid, said: “As a chef-led business which is focused on constantly developing new and exciting products and flavour combinations, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. This latest investment highlights our commitment to continued growth and development, and our emphasis on client-focused servicing, which we believe has helped us grow and become a trusted supplier to so many customers.

“Utilising the skills of our product development team, we work in partnership with our clients to create products which deliver specifically for their needs. The innovation hub gives us the space to expand this process and allows our customers to get a real feel for the retail experience and product offering, which can be adapted to appeal to all tastes and dietary requirements, including vegan, dairy free, low carb, high protein and gluten free.

“We’re excited about the next phase in the business, which is only possible thanks to the great team right across the organisation, from production operatives to delivery drivers. It’s this commitment to our people and their continued hard work which will enable us to maximise the hub’s potential and deliver even more award-winning products, use ingredients from trusted local suppliers, to a global customer base.”

As well as the new innovation hub, the investment includes a major refurb of the company’s headquarters and the addition of new offices.

The business was founded by Brian and Jackie Reid in 1999 and is based outside Warrenpoint, employing over 250 people. The business produces around 15m hand-made sandwiches, wraps and salads annually and distributes across Ireland. Its customers include major retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Debenhams, Boots and Applegreen, as well as local food service companies.