Deadline approaches for Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards Programme 2018

| July 26, 2017

Pictured at the launch of the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards Programme 2018 are Glenn Roberts, partner at Deloitte in Belfast; Mark Cunningham from Bank of Ireland and Damian Barrett from Henderson Foodservice, which holds Gold Best Managed status for being in the programme for four years.

There are less than two weeks remaining for companies to apply for the 2017/2018 Best Managed Companies Awards Programme in association with new programme sponsor, Bank of Ireland. The programme showcases the success of indigenous companies and recognises the contribution they make to the all-island economy. For further information and details of how to enter the awards, visit www.deloittebestmanaged.ie.

The closing date for entries is 6th August 2017.

 

If you love it, share itEmail this to someoneShare on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPrint this page

Tags:

Category: Articles

About the Author ()

Editor, businessfirstonline & Business First magazine

Comments are closed.

«
»
 

Thanks for visiting. You can register here for your complimentary Business First Digital Magazine

Interactive - iPad & tablet ready

You'll never miss another issue

You have Successfully Subscribed! An email is sent to you with a link. Kindly click on the link to confirm your email address. Thanks, Gavin Walker, Publisher

Your Business First Digital will be sent directly to your iPad/Tablet inbox