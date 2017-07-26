Deadline approaches for Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards Programme 2018

Pictured at the launch of the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards Programme 2018 are Glenn Roberts, partner at Deloitte in Belfast; Mark Cunningham from Bank of Ireland and Damian Barrett from Henderson Foodservice, which holds Gold Best Managed status for being in the programme for four years.

There are less than two weeks remaining for companies to apply for the 2017/2018 Best Managed Companies Awards Programme in association with new programme sponsor, Bank of Ireland. The programme showcases the success of indigenous companies and recognises the contribution they make to the all-island economy. For further information and details of how to enter the awards, visit www.deloittebestmanaged.ie.

The closing date for entries is 6th August 2017.

If you love it, share it

Category: Articles