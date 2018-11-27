Day use hotels in Manchester

Hotels are expensive but that’s no excuse to spend those long nights in your car while you’re out for a journey. Getting a room while you’re traveling seems like a chore these days. The charges, expensive packages, check-in times all make up for a rather unpleasant experience that you’d rather avoid in a busy city like Manchester.

It’s time to put an end to this suffering. Meet day use hotel services. The best of hotel services put together in a clean and most importantly, affordable package for your experience. The services let you choose exactly the right combination of facilities whenever you check in. Let’s take a closer look.

Thinking of hotels the first thought that comes to mind is overnight charges. Conventionally speaking, whenever you boa hotel you have to book it for at least a day or 6 hours depending on the hotel itself. Since you’re reading this, that isn’t the time frame you’re looking for.

Day use hotels are specifically built for individuals who only require a room for a few hours. You may need a good and fancy looking room for a small reunion or a meeting of some sorts. Maybe you’re waiting for someone or your flight is running late. No use renting a room for a whole day/night when you only intend to use it for a few hours now is it?

Day use hotels are like a buffet. You pick a room and pay by the hour. You can even use other facilities such as the bar or the pool and even the buffet if you want. Each of these services is charged separately. You pick and enjoy what you want and leave as a satisfied customer.

Also, paying by the hour cuts down the cost rather significantly. Imagine booking a room at some fancy lodge. You may end up paying for services you don’t really want. You may have a dinner reservation at a distant restaurant, so what good is buffet charges that came with the room?

Suppose you have a business meeting with a few close colleagues. Renting a hall would be too expensive, but you want to have a nice ambiance to discuss business. A middle ground would be to rent a hotel room, maybe have dinner reservations as well.

So you go up to the reception asking for a room. They say you have to book it for the whole night when you only need for a few hours. Also, dinner is included in a bar, spa, and pool combination package which, you have no intention of using. But you end up paying for it anyway. Sounds tedious right? It is!

It isn’t easy to get the exact facilities you require at a single hotel. Though day use hotels are gaining popularity, they are still small in numbers(which is steadily growing). Having the option to hand-pick the facilities which you feel necessary is something you couldn’t have thought of even a few years ago. Who can tell what would happen in the next few years? Maybe day use hotels will become the natural definition of a hotel.

And since days use hotels are charge by the hour the rates are significantly less compared to other options. The rooms are 50% cheaper and more so during nightly hours(up to 70%). They are a great option for casual travelers and also for those who needs to crash for a few hours. So the next time you’re stuck somewhere, maybe waiting for someone, or with delayed meetings and flights, just check-in in one of these and wait in peace.