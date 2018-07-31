David Wilson, Montalto Estate: 40under40 Profile

David Wilson is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants with ‘Big Four’ experience in both Dublin and Belfast.

Coming from a family with two previous generations of business success in Northern Ireland, it was always David’s intention to be his own boss. That opportunity arose in 2009 when David recognised a demand for an exclusive luxury venue for business and private purposes and utilising his former family home opened Montalto Estate in 2010.

In 2012, the business expanded when The Carriage Rooms at Montalto, a larger wedding and conference venue was constructed. Continuing to aim at the top end of the market, The Carriage Rooms at Montalto is consistently shortlisted in UK and Ireland wide wedding publications and was crowned Best Wedding Venue UK by Hudson’s Guide in 2014.

Later in 2018, Montalto Estate will open its gates and gardens to the public as a new tourist attraction.