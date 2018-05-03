David Meade mesmerises at Malone Lodge Hotel Client Appreciation Night: FULL GALLERY

Malone Lodge Hotel was recently host to a Customer Appreciation Night; an event which focused on reinforcing relationships with their corporate partners, saying thank you for their continued business and loyalty over the last year.

As the hotel landscape in Northern Ireland is moving into a time of unprecedented growth, general manager Lisa O’Shea outlined some of the upcoming plans for Malone Lodge, “We have recently unveiled 10 of our newly refurbished bedrooms and will continue this work over the next few months. Further developments include an additional 27 bedrooms and expansion of our Knife & Fork restaurant and event space.”

Guests enjoyed a drinks reception and buffet before being treated to a thrilling show by local talent and renowned mentalist, David Meade. With his quick wit and clever tricks, David wowed with his repertoire of mind-reading abilities. The evening drew to a close with a show round of the renovated rooms and a raffle draw was also held with afternoon tea, dinner and overnight stays up for grabs.

The support and custom from these partnerships has encouraged continuous growth of Malone Lodge Hotel with exciting future plans underway.

Category: Articles