David Barnett, Wrightbus: 40under40 Profile

David Barnett is Business Development Director for Wrightbus. In addition to leading the commercial team David is responsible for identifying new technologies and opportunities which shape the product roadmap for Wrightbus’ continued growth.

David began his career at Wrightbus 20 years ago working on Wrightbus’ first all-electric vehicle. David is graduate of Queens University Belfast with both a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and MBA, David’s roles have focused on both Product and Business Development. Before successfully leading the New Routemaster project David managed the development of the StreetCar for Las Vegas.

His previous experience includes working on the development of the Opus midibus for the US market, the Wright Bus for Hong Kong, and the UK StreetCar. David is leading the introduction of Wrightbus’ new zero emission bus range, including the recently launch hydrogen fuel cell bus.