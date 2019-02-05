Danni Barry Joins the Award-winning Team Balloo House

Renowned chef Danni Barry has joined Balloo House as Executive Head Chef expanding its awarding-winning culinary team. She began working in a professional kitchen at the age of 14, was named Chef of the Year in 2016 in the Irish Restaurant Awards and was previously awarded a Michelin star.

Danni is pictured (L) with the Balloo House team including Managing Directors and Founders, Jennie & Ronan Sweeney (Centre).

Danni’s passion for authentic flavours, fresh local fish and quality seasonal produce complements the values and ethos of the Balloo Inns Group. Adding to the award-winning pub dining offering, Danni’s menus will feature elegant seafood dishes and popular pub classics.

The Balloo House announcement comes as Balloo Inns continues to go from strength to strength after a strong trading year. All the establishments in the group continue to enjoy enduring popularity and critical acclaim, with all three retaining their spot in the prestigious Michelin Guide 2019.

Also revealing plans for an extensive £150,000 refurbishment of the upstairs restaurant due to commence Spring 2019, Ronan Sweeney, Balloo Inns Managing Director and owner said, “We are very excited about our plans for Balloo House, and proud that our work since taking over at Balloo House in 2003 has put the small town of Killinchy firmly on the culinary map in the UK and Ireland. With this latest expansion of our team, our customers can expect the great quality locally-sourced food through an exciting new menu created by Danni Barry, whose evident love for country pub dining makes for a great addition to our excellent team at Balloo House.”

Balloo Inns Group employs approximately 120 staff across its three restaurants: The Parson’s Nose in Hillsborough, Balloo House in Killinchy and Poacher’s Pocket, Lisbane.

Ronan Sweeney attributes Balloo Inns’ continued success to the tremendous combined talent of his growing team and the great emphasis they place on delivering the best quality food and service to its local and increasing international customers, adding:

“In 2019, we will continue to make significant investment in our people, striving to create the best working environment for each of our employees; all play a significant role in the success of our restaurants. Our business cannot succeed without happy, motivated employees and their wellbeing is a big priority for us.”

