Daft Eddy’s Welcomes New Arrival- Little Eddy’s unveils Dog Friendly Zone and Cyclist Area

A family-run restaurant in the heart of County Down has set a new ‘pedigree’ with its latest business venture. Daft Eddy’s on Sketrick Isalnd, Killinchy has expanded its enterprise with the opening of ‘Little Eddy’s. In a first for the business, Little Eddy’s will include a dog-friendly zone and bespoke cycle halt, making the most of its scenic surroundings.

The new 45-seater venture includes the creation of 11 new jobs, following a significant investment from the business. Owned and operated by brother and sister team Aaron Stronge and Tamara MacLeod, the restaurant has been in the family for over 25 years.

As part of the revamp, Little Eddy’s will have a local focus – from food companies including Belfast based Suki Tea and Man Made, Dundonald and artwork from the Majury Family and ‘Stone the Crow’.

Commenting on the opening, General Manager for Little Eddy’s Maggie Jardine said,“I am delighted to help the family expand the enterprise. Daft Eddy’s has been a feature of Sketrick Island for 25 years, and the family wanted to maximise the potential of the coffee shop space and take it in a new direction.

She continues: “The hospitality industry is ever-evolving and through Little Eddy’s we wanted to make the most the beautiful surrounding and space available and engage with the local and tourist market. As a popular cyclist destination, we created a ‘Grab and Go Cycle’ station complete with bike racks. Furthermore, in response to demand from pet owners who visit the island we created a pet patio and dog-friendly area – so owners can enjoy lunch or a coffee with their furry friends. We look forward to welcome more visitors, both old and new!”

