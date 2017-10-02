Cyber-attacks becoming biggest single threat to businesses according to leading accountancy body, CIMA Ireland

Senior business leaders attending a recent Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Ireland (CIMA) Leaders Forum heard that cyber-attacks are becoming the single biggest threat to business.

Speaker, PSNI Detective Constable Sam Kincaid, said that a 2017 survey of UK businesses revealed that at least 46% of businesses have had at least one security breach in the past year and 43% have suffered loss of files and/or corruption of systems. “Typical reported incidents in Northern Ireland range from CEO impersonation and blackmail with ransomware to network intrusion and mandate fraud. Losses from such breaches can run into tens if not hundreds of thousands of pounds,” according to Constable Kincaid.

Sinead Dillon, Northern Area Chair of CIMA Ireland commented, “We are encouraging our members to put cybersecurity top of their business agenda. We simply must take time to understand this growing threat and priorities efforts to tackle it.”

Also speaking Dave Rose, Chief Information Security Officer Fujitsu (NI) said, “While the threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, recent analysis by Fujitsu of real-world cybersecurity threats, has identified that the most significant threat is the failure of companies to keep up with basic IT security processes.”

He advised the first step any organisation should take is to conduct an information security and risk assessment. “By analysing your infrastructure through such an audit, companies can allocate resources according to the potential impact on their business, whether it’s upgrading your network, switching applications, improving storage or placing tighter controls on data access. Businesses should seek to continually improve their resilience to cybercrime by applying security risk assessments to the people, processes and technology that need to be brought-up-to-speed and so help prevent security gaps creeping in.”

The event follows on from CIMA’s recent report Keeping Business Clean that advises business leaders on how to crack the hackers on scams such as executive impersonation, where fraudsters dupe unwitting staff into transferring money from company accounts.

