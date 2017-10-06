The currency of the new economy is trust

Over 35 local business women gathered at the MAC Belfast for a morning of networking and learning with leading ICT company Fujitsu.

Part of a series of knowledge sharing events with Women in Business NI, the breakfast seminar saw Fujitsu Engineer and Head of Continuity & Resilience, Sarah Armstrong-Smith, discuss opportunities presented by embracing the principles of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and superior cyber security processes.

Talking about the growing need for data protection, Fujitsu’s Sarah Armstrong-Smith explained; “Over the last decade, businesses have undergone an intense period of digitalisation due to the emergence of new technology and with it, changing customer expectations and needs. It is therefore only fitting that regulations around data should also evolve, particularly considering the growing threat of cyber-attacks.”

GDPR will replace the 1995 Data Protection Directive from the 25th May 2018 and is aimed at protecting the rights and freedoms of data subjects. The principles of GDPR provide an opportunity for all businesses to demonstrate good business management principles for processing and protecting personal data. Companies can be fined up to 4% of its group global turnover for breaching the new regulations.

Talking about the implications for smaller businesses, Sarah Armstrong-Smith adds; “The principles of GDPR provide an opportunity for all businesses to demonstrate good business management practices in protecting personal data. With compliance comes competitive advantage. As well as building trusted relationships with employees, customers and clients, organisations can better utilise the data at their disposal and gain critical insights. Given the increase in cyber breaches, one of the most important traits clients look for from businesses is how safe and secure they are. By embracing compliance in an increasing digital age, you can increase your currency of trust.”

If you love it, share it

Category: Articles