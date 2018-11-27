Cubist Coffee Subscription Service Launches Roasters Festive Product

Coffee lovers are in for a festive treat as Belfast company Cubist Coffee have launched a unique Christmas set that will have lovers of the bean beating a path to make sure they can sample the best out there.

The Cubist Coffee Gift set contains three samples of coffee sourced from the best products across the world, presented in a carefully chosen packaging.

The set contains three 80g packets of different speciality coffee from local roasters Bailies, Root and Brand & new addition White Star alongside their individual tasting notes. Additions to the box will be a NI coffee Map alongside the limited edition pin exclusively for the tasting box.

Each coffee comes in simplistic packaging, with its own individual tasting notes, and a scoring card, allowing the recipient to develop their palate and “blind taste” each coffee. A code on the packaging also allows the taster to identify the roaster on our website.

Rachel Fitzpatrick is the Founder of Cubist Coffee, an online subscription service that delivers four different speciality coffees into the hands of coffee lovers each month.

“This taster kit is perfect for those that want to explore their coffee palette,” she said. “Our customers already share with us their willingness to explore new, top quality specialty coffee.”

Cubist Coffee was founded in 2017 to bring high quality sustainable speciality coffee to the UK in a subscription service. Offering customers coffee from UK & Ireland roasters which is usually inaccessible to the public.

Having showcased at Coffee Festivals throughout the UK and Ireland as well as collaborating with a range of local cafes and businesses, including the NI Coffee Map, has built up a loyal customer base and is set for yet more further expansion.

The NI Coffee Map charts the best places to source, enjoy and savour coffee.

Gareth Patterson of NI Coffee Map said: “In Northern Ireland we are seeing a growing appetite for high quality speciality coffee. Rachel at Cubist has an incredible knowledge and understanding of her field. Not only is she highlighting our impressive local talent, but is introducing us to exciting lesser known roasters from beyond these shores. Her service is a perfect way to broaden your coffee horizons.”

Rachel began Cubist Coffee after returning to Northern Ireland after training as a barista in Melbourne Australia. Her experience and well-developed palate has enabled her to develop a company that caters for the enthusiast of coffee.

For more information on how you can get your Cubist Coffee Best of Northern Ireland’s Roaster tasting box go to cubistcoffee.com