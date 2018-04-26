Craig Routledge joins Cunningham Coates

Craig Routledge has joined Cunningham Coates in the role of Senior Consultant – Financial Planning.

Craig is responsible for providing independent financial planning advice to private and non-personal clients. Craig helps clients achieve their financial goals through highly personalised financial planning in the areas of tax efficient investments and asset management, financial protection, retirement planning and inheritance/estate planning.

Craig is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Investment and Securities Institute and a post graduate of Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh and Strathclyde University, Glasgow. Craig joins Cunningham Coates after a 13 year financial services career at Danske Bank.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles, Movers & Shakers