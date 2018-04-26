Craig Routledge joins Cunningham Coates

| April 26, 2018

Craig RoutledgeCraig Routledge has joined Cunningham Coates in the role of Senior Consultant – Financial Planning.

Craig is responsible for providing independent financial planning advice to private and non-personal clients.  Craig helps clients achieve their financial goals through highly personalised financial planning in the areas of tax efficient investments and asset management, financial protection, retirement planning and inheritance/estate planning.

Craig is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Investment and Securities Institute and a post graduate of Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh and Strathclyde University, Glasgow. Craig joins Cunningham Coates after a 13 year financial services career at Danske Bank.

