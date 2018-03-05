The Countdown is on to enter the Aer Lingus TakeOff Foundation Business Awards

Businesses across Northern Ireland are being reminded that the entry deadline for the Aer Lingus TakeOff Foundation Business Awards 2018, is fast approaching.

With less than two weeks to go, trailblazing companies are being given the ‘final call’ to submit their entries by Friday 16th March at 5pm.

Aer Lingus will fly the shortlisted companies from George Best Belfast City Airport to London to celebrate their achievements at an awards lunch, held in the prestigious Institute of Directors’ Headquarters on Pall Mall on the 8th of May.

This year there are eight diverse categories to choose from including the recently added Excellence in Marketing Award. Highflying businesses of all sizes are being urged to reflect on their achievements in the last 12 months, choose their categories and gain recognition for their success.

The categories are as follows:

Innovation of the Year Award

Exporter of The Year Award

Best SME Award

Best Business Start-Up Award

Business Person of the Year Award

Fast Growth Business Award

Excellence in Marketing Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Overall Excellence Award

Head Judge and Business Development Manager of Aer Lingus in Northern Ireland, Andrea Hunter said: “The Aer Lingus Take Off Foundation Business Awards are open to the entire spectrum of businesses across Northern Ireland who want to highlight their recent achievements.

“Despite national and domestic political uncertainty and a challenging economic forecast, NI companies are forging ahead in their sectors and are doing wonderful things that deserve our praise and congratulations.

“We want to give those companies a platform so they can inspire and motivate entrepreneurs, start-ups and SME’s to make the step up to the next level.”

Last year’s winners included The Deluxe Group, Equi-Nutritive, CDEnviro, MJM Group, Babocush, John Toner, Mount Charles and Allstate.

Entry forms and criteria can be found at aerlingusbusinessawards.com and entries must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday 16th March at 5pm.

Category: Articles