Contractor appointed for £10m Choice Housing scheme in West Belfast

Choice Housing has appointed leading UK contractor EH Allingham Construction Ltd to complete a major housing project in West Belfast. Family owned business, EHA Group, who have projects across the UK and Ireland will begin work onsite this week with a scheduled completion date of early 2020.

The Glen Road Heights development, in Hannahstown West Belfast will provide 92 much needed new homes that will accommodate more than 350 people and incorporate the very latest in energy saving, design and security features.

The scheme, designed by JNP Architects includes six apartments, eighty-three houses and three wheelchair accessible bungalows and is another clear commitment from Choice Housing to providing high quality social housing in areas of need.

Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive of Choice said: “Glen Road Heights has been in the system for quite some time and we are pleased to be in a position to finally start construction onsite. This scheme will play a major role in meeting the growing demands for local housing in the West Belfast area.

We engaged in a rigorous search to find the best contractors and it is pleasing to appoint an organisation that has the skills, experience and resources for a job of this size. EHA Group have extensive experience in delivering top quality housing projects across the region and we look forward to working together in delivering this development for the local people of West Belfast”.

Mark Gilmore from EHA Group said: “We are pleased to form this working partnership with Choice Housing and look forward to delivering this ambitious project. EHA has been at the forefront of Social Housing construction in recent years and as an organisation, we pride ourselves on delivering high quality spec schemes on time, on programme and to budget”.

Category: Articles