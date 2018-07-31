Conor Cole, Cole Groundwork Contacts: 40under40 Profile

Conor Cole is the founder and Managing Director of Cole Groundwork Contacts, one of Northern Ireland’s leading construction companies.

The company provide all Groundwork and Civil Engineering services covering the entirety of the UK and Ireland from its offices in Newry, Northern Ireland, delivering services to some of the biggest named construction companies in the world, including Bouygues UK, SIMEC Group , Graham Construction and GA Doble (Civil Engineering) Ltd, to name but a few.

The company have experienced huge growth in the last five years and Conor is thrilled to have been named as ‘High Achiever of the Year’ in the recent Plant and Civil Engineering Awards.