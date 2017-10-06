Concentrix Opens New State-of-the-Art European Customer Engagement Centre

Concentrix has unveiled a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art, facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The multi-million pound, 130,000 sq. ft. centre of excellence reflects Concentrix continued commitment to outstanding facilities and exceptional customer engagement solutions for the world’s best brands.

This centre of excellence also marks the latest investment from Concentrix in the growth of its European business.

The new multi-million-pound complex was opened by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister, and Dame Mary Peters, Northern Ireland’s most famous Olympic Gold Medallist, alongside Concentrix executives, staff, and clients from around the world.

Speaking about the opportunity provided by this new facility, Concentrix President Chris Caldwell said, “Opening this new building signifies the realization of exciting aspirations for Concentrix Belfast, as well as the organization globally.

“We are redefining what a customer engagement centre should be across the globe. As a company, we are growing and proud to be a market leader; much owed to our incredibly talented staff and the successful relationships we hold with our clients.”

Concentrix European General Manager Gary Slade added, “Maysfield is a beacon for the significant growth planned over the coming years and we are delighted to open the doors to celebrate with our staff, clients and the wider Belfast community.”

With over 100,000 staff employed globally, Concentrix, a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) entered Belfast in 2012 through a strategic acquisition and has continued to grow globally and locally. The company’s partnerships with its clients remain focused on trust, helping clients to accelerate growth, to improve their business outcomes and to differentiate themselves in their marketplace.

Staff at Concentrix strive to deliver technology-infused, omni-channel customer experience management, marketing optimisation, digital, consulting, analytics and back office solutions in 40+ languages from 125+ delivery centres. Concentrix’s Maysfield, Belfast, facility will serve as a hub for its staff in Northern Ireland with international career prospects throughout the Concentrix global network.

If you love it, share it

Category: Articles