Compatible ink gives cheaper Ink & Toners for all, but is it worth it?

What is Compatible and Genuine Ink?

Compatible Ink – A compatible ink or toner cartridge is a brand new cartridge made by a third-party manufacturer. These consumables are not affiliated with the original printer manufacturers.

Genuine Ink – Genuine cartridges are brand new consumables produced by the printer manufacturer.

What is the benefit of using compatible ink compared to genuine ink?

The biggest benefit you may find is that of the price. The simple truth is that companies that develop printers have a lot of overheads because of the extensive research and development involved in the manufacture of their products.

Charging a lot for the ongoing costs of those printers once a customer has ‘bought into’ them is one way they can make a better profit. In comparison, a company that simply makes compatible cartridges has no such overheads, and can therefore afford to charge much less.

So if compatible ink cartridges offer the same quality outcome for much less money, why does anyone still buy ‘Genuine’ cartridges?

The answer may surprise you: it all comes down to the widely held belief that third party cartridges can damage the printer they’re used in. In reality, the chances of this happening are slim and getting slimmer.

That’s because, in an era when customer reviews are so widespread and so trusted, there’s simply no way a company can survive selling dodgy products. Of course, if you find ink cartridges for sale at a ridiculously low price you’d still do well to look elsewhere – it’s more a case of using your common sense than anything else.

However there are 1000’s available across all brands and printers and you can be sure to find the brand you need

The Pros and Cons of using Compatible Ink

The Pros –

It is considerably cheaper than Genuine Ink

The quality has been proven to be that of genuine ink

Compatible ink is often packaged in incredible value multipacks

Majority of printers can get compatible versions of their ink

Modern day compatible ink does not damage your printer.

Compatible ink can contain much more ink than its Genuine counterpart.

Compatible Ink dries very quickly compared, which means less chance of smudging!

You can get compatible ink for cartridges and Toners alike

The Cons –

If you own a brand new printer, you may have to wait a few months before the compatible versions of the ink is available.

Can confuse the printer ( this can be easily solved by getting in touch with the compatible ink retailer)

