Clayton Hotel Belfast announces major refurbishment

Clayton Hotels, part of Dalata Group Hotel Group plc Ireland’s largest hotel operator with hotels located in 12 major destinations across Ireland and the UK, has announced a major refurbishment at its 4-star Belfast city centre site. The £1.5 million investment has already begun and is due for completion in mid-March 2018. The refurbishment will feature upgraded bedrooms and a brand new restaurant and bar facility.

A Clayton Hotel since 2015, the Clayton Hotel Belfast refurbishment programme will include the upgrading of 139 of its 170 bedrooms. This will feature Clayton’s signature brand personality of offering visitors stylish home from home accommodation. This personality will also feature in the refurbished restaurant and bar which will also showcase a range of local produce offering visitors a unique taste of Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Naomi Wilson, Head of Sales and Marketing, for Clayton Hotel Belfast said; “ We are delighted to announce the £1.5 million refurbishment investment at Clayton Hotel Belfast. 2018 is set to be a fantastic year for tourism in Belfast City Centre and we want to ensure that all our customers receive the very best experience during their stay with us. Our refurbishment will be stylish, comfortable and very much reflect our brand ethos of making everyone feel warm and at home. We will also strengthen our partnerships with local suppliers and producers to ensure that visitors receive an authentic taste of the city and Northern Ireland. We look forward to unveiling our refurbishment in March and to being part of the continued development of a fantastic tourism offering within the City.”

For further details on Clayton Hotel Belfast visit www.claytonhotels.com and on social media; Facebook Clayton Hotel Belfast and Twitter @ClaytonHotelBelfast.

Category: Articles, Hotel Reviews