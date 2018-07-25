Claire Stewart, Cartmill Stewart Accounting Services: 40under40 Profile

Claire Stewart began her career in Accountancy in 2005 where she began her training in practice with a small local firm. When she qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2009, she moved into industry to become the Company Accountant for Bedeck Limited.

Following a few years there she moved to a global packaging manufacturing company to become their Management Accountant. After a couple of years, dreams become reality and it was at this point that Claire took the plunge into self employment.

She opened her own Accountancy practice, CES Accounting Services in 2013 and just one year later she entered into partnership with Gilbert Cartmill – Cartmill Stewart & Co Chartered Accountants was born.

Claire’s passion is to bring an heir of freshness and personality to the world of Accountancy and provide more than just regular accounting and tax services to clients. Claire loves the mentoring and strategy services which she provides as its there that real value is added.

She believes that for a client, knowing their numbers is just the beginning. She helps client to use these numbers to build something great.