Cisco CCNA 200-125 Certification: How to Get?

The growth of wireless network technologies has doubled the demand for networks and experts to support them. Success is everybody’s wish and to succeed in your business outcomes, there is the need to ensure your technology is not only optimally configured but also keenly monitored and supported by professionals.

Fortunately, a CCNA Wireless certification is available to enable you to achieve this feat. It authenticates your knowledge of wireless LAN configuration, monitoring, troubleshooting and supporting Cisco Wireless Networks for their optimal performance. CCNA has its focus on wireless networking principles and theory.

Attaining this certification portrays you as a professional who can assess, and translate network business requirements into technical specifications to produce successful business outcomes. A prerequisite for CCNA Wireless certification includes any valid Cisco CCNA Routing and Switching, Cisco CCENT or any CCIE certification. CCNA should be your first step before looking to advance your career towards networking field.

As a leading IT vendor, Cisco is determined to ensuring businesses realize cost gains and productivity from Cisco Unified Access technology while at the same time increasing the workforce for maximum capabilities. Cisco offers wireless technology training at all levels of expertise, enabling you to easily validate your skills based on your suitable needs.

Furthermore, considering Cisco for your certification gives you an opportunity to be acknowledged by a globally recognized industry leader. You can also access Enterprise solutions anytime regardless of your location in addition to optimizing the performance of wireless technology while amplifying your skill set.

Considering the aforementioned benefits, it is evident that choosing Cisco for your CCNA Wireless certification program is equally rewarding and the benefits of this certification in itself, are enviable. Here is a description of what CCNA Wireless certification entails.

More Details

What Does CCNA Wireless Certification Entail?

CCNA Wireless certification opens the door to lucrative career prospects with admirable salary packages. For instance, a (Computer Networking/IT) earns an average salary of $91000 per year.

However, AT and T Inc. gives the highest paycheck averaging $130000 annually. Other high paying employers are Amazon ($122000), Microsoft Corporation ($160000) and Cisco Systems Inc. ($105000). These professionals are tasked with developing and modifying computer networks. They are majorly centered on the information and technology department of organizations or businesses.

Network Architects, on the other hand, have their total cash compensation ranging from $73000 to $171000 with high paying grades including benefits such as profit sharing and bonuses up to $25000 each. The two biggest factors affecting pay for this profession are residence and experience level respectively. These professionals are responsible for designing and reviewing the network requirements of their organizations. They simply authenticate high-level design plans for perfect network implementation.

Network Engineers in Wireless RF completes this list. You can expect an average salary of $82000 per year. This profession offers other benefits such as vision insurance, medical and dental coverage. A Wireless RF network engineer is tasked with monitoring the network and implementing routing protocols and network features. Besides, they also troubleshoot network and application issues plus assisting with network projects.

In order to be CCNA certified, you have to take and pass 200-355 WIFUND exam. The Implementing Cisco Wireless Network Fundamentals (WIFUND) exam is a 90-minute duration exam which assesses 60-70 questions related to CCNA wireless certification.

Cisco 200-355 exam presents Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and tests your knowledge of Radio Frequency (RF) and 802.11 technology essentials in addition to installing, configuring, monitoring, and troubleshooting the necessary tasks to support Small Medium Business and Enterprise Wireless Networks. You can prepare for this exam by taking the WIFUND course.

CCNA Wireless exam costs $250 and the topics tested include RF Fundamentals, Technology Fundamentals, Implementing a Wireless Network, Operating a Wireless Network, Configuration of Client Connectivity, Performing Client Connectivity and Troubleshooting, and Site Survey Process. However, you should note that other related topics may also appear during the exam.

A good preparation is a key factor to passing this exam. There are several methods you can consider to be adequately prepared for it. One such method is using the. It provides details about the exam objectives, key concepts and sample exam questions to aid your preparation.

The practice questions are not the actual questions you will meet at the live certification exam but they can give you an insight into what you can expect. Their role is to supplement your learning process.

CCNA Wireless study groups are also available to ensure your adequate preparation for the exam. You can team up with individuals pursuing the same certification to create effective study groups for better exam preparation.

Besides, you can also join the existing study groups which suit your needs. It is common knowledge that sharing information among individuals can go a long way to helping you find a solution and this is the same case with Click to Visit study groups. Effective discussions for positive results which are reflected in your exam results.

Skill-based training on WIFUND is available. This ensures you learn best practices while also gaining hands-on experience. Instructor-led and self-paced training options are essential to your exam preparation. Both training variants make your preparation for the certification exam efficient. Your level of expertise is never a hindrance because these options are available to suit every category ranging from entry to expert levels.

The Cisco Press is another valuable resource to rely on for your exam preparation. It is mandated to publish books for Cisco self-study and network technology learning. The publications are often useful for the certification programs.

200-355 exam dumps too, are important for a successful exam preparation. With comprehensive questions and verified answers provided by experts, the exam dumps enable you to cover every field in Cisco CCNA Wireless certification and reveal the weak points in your knowledge to be learnt thoroughly.

The CCNA Wireless certification has a 3-year validity period. A higher level certification can be used to extend the lifeline this certification. For instance, earning a CCIE certificate when you have a year left before your CCNA Wireless certification expires, will make both of the certifications to have a new expiry date of two years from the date of attaining the CCIE certification.

Bottom Line

Cisco is undoubtedly the leading IT vendor you can consider to propel you IT career to the next level. Equip yourself with the “job-ready” practical CCNA Wireless skills by earning the certification from Cisco today.