CIPR in NI Showcases Local Success

Following the success of its inaugural event in 2017, the CIPR Northern Ireland and Ulster University Student Conference returned recently for a second year.

The half day event, held at the University’s Jordanstown campus, provided a stellar showcase of award-winning thought leadership and campaign management from some of Northern Ireland’s leading Public Relations practitioners.

Organised in conjunction between the CIPR NI Committee and Ulster University’s School of Communication and Media, the conference brought together seven award winners following October’s CIPR PRide Awards at The Culloden Hotel.

Chris Pollock, Committee Chair for CIPR NI, said; “We are delighted to once again be hosting a Student Conference in partnership with Ulster University. The CIPR Committee in Northern Ireland is dedicated to the development of our local industry and making our outputs, successes and abilities worthy to be showcased on the global stage and this event is part of that development. The ideas and initiatives that are winning industry awards are truly world class and we want to showcase them to the next generation of PR and communications professional as they are the future of the sector here.

“Bringing together these winners from last October’s CIPR PRide Awards is about demonstrating the value of what these students are learning, whether in the classroom or on placement, that they can go into the workplace and utilise one, some, any or all of the concepts for the betterment of projects they are, may, or will be working on, whether as part of their studies or professional careers.”

PR agencies that provided insight on the day included Aiken PR, ASG & Partners, JComms, LK Communications, and Navigator Blue, while Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council provided a Public Sector and In-House perspective. Seona McGrath of Smarts Communicate, recipient of Outstanding Young Communicator of the Year, inspired the mix of undergraduate and Masters students in attendance with sound advice on approach to career and work.

Phil Ramsey, Lecturer at Ulster University’s School of Communication and Media, said; “Our partnership with the CIPR NI is invaluable for our students. Access to industry professionals and the opportunity to learn from their unique experiences enables students to apply their learning in a more relevant manner. Events like this don’t just provide students with a unique understanding of the work that goes into award-winning PR campaigns, they accelerate learning and provide inspiration for their future careers.”

This event is one of many to be held throughout the year organised by the CIPR Committee in Northern Ireland as part of its commitment to building, supporting, mentoring and mobilising the local PR and communications industry.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles