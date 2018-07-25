Ciaran McGurgan, Maision Estate agents: 40under40 Profile

Ciaran McGurgan had a vision, that one day estate agents wouldn’t be seen as the bad guys. So with that vision and already 15 years industry experience. He founded Maision Estate agents, based on integrity, fairness and always providing an exceptional level of service.

He has now changed attitudes with the public and those who avail of their services.

He’s generous with his time and supports charities and others who need his guidance.

His foresight is now seeing Maision go to a whole new level in service and experience.

There aren’t many with the energy and imagination that Ciaran has as well as the drive to succeed.