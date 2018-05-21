Choice Housing starts construction on £1.7m Newtownabbey scheme

Choice Housing have launched their £1.7million construction project that will deliver 12 much-needed new homes to Newtownabbey, North Belfast.

Scheduled for completion in April 2019, the Whitewell Road scheme will provide 12 family homes accommodating up to 44 people in the local area and incorporating the very latest in energy saving, design and security features.

The development is set on a circa 0.75 acres site of the former St Ninian’s Parish Church, Whitewell Road in Newtownabbey. The church, which closed its doors to the public in June 2015, was recently demolished. When complete, the new scheme will include eight two-bedroom houses and four three-bedroom houses.

The project is funded through a mix of private financing secured by Choice Housing and grants from the Department for Communities. Designed by Rolston Architects, with key contractor Geda Construction, it is expected that that the development will be ready within 12 months.

Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive of Choice Housing said: “This important scheme will bring much needed family homes to the Whitewell area of Newtownabbey, at a time when demand is high. It is good news particularly for those who are on the waiting list. This is a site that we have worked hard to secure and we are grateful for the support received from the Department for Communities in doing so”.

We currently have 285 properties in the Antrim & Newtownabbey area. The high quality homes, care and support services help meet the diverse needs of a wide range of people in the area. I look forward to welcoming new tenants into their new homes next year”.

Deborah Brown, Director of Housing at the Department for Communities said: “I am delighted to join with Choice in marking the start of construction of the new housing scheme here in Newtownabbey, an area where there is real need for quality social housing. The development represents a significant investment from the Department as well as Choice Housing and will no doubt be welcomed by those on the social housing waiting list.”

Category: Articles