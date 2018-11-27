Choice Housing celebrates 30th anniversary of local sheltered housing scheme

Cabin Hill Court, a sheltered housing scheme on the Upper Newtownards Road celebrated its 30th anniversary. Residents, friends, family and staff from Choice Housing came together to celebrate this very special occasion.

The scheme officially opened on 22nd November 1988. Cabin Hill Court was initially managed by scheme co-ordinator, Judy Brown, who is now a resident at the sheltered living scheme.

The East Belfast scheme provides much needed sheltered living for older people in the area, striking the balance between secure living and an independence that comes with the availability of a range of amenities within a short distance.

Residents at the scheme include Betty Firman who originally moved into Cabin Hill Court over 10 years ago and Meta McMullan who is the oldest resident at the scheme. At 91 years of age, she continues to entertain everyone with her stories.

Hazel Bell, Chair of Choice Housing said: “I am delighted to see this scheme continue to thrive thanks to the dedication of our staff and the welcoming nature of our residents. Reaching the thirty year mark is an incredible milestone, one that we should be very proud of. The location of Cabin Hill Court enables our residents to remain independent.

“These celebration events are important not only to mark the great work of our team and of the significant contribution of tenants who have made this their home but also to demonstrate that Choice Housing are continuing to provide long term sustainable housing for those who need it”.

The scheme comprises 28 self-contained apartments with lift access to the upper floors. This includes; 21 single bedroom apartments, 6 double bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment.

The convenient location means the scheme is within easy reach of local amenities in Ballyhackamore, including; cafes, shops, restaurants, a post office and library. In addition, the scheme has excellent transport links to and from Belfast and Newtownards.