Choice Housing awards £560,000 construction contracts to Newry contractor

Choice Housing has appointed Newry-based firm Peter O’Hare Limited to complete two major south Belfast renovation schemes totalling more than £560,000.

The first of the projects will deliver three apartments at a Stranmillis Road property and includes the construction of a new three-storey extension, replacing an existing two-storey return, and significant upgrades to the main building. Meanwhile three addresses on Claremont Street will also undergo an 18-week renovation and remodelling programme that will provide five new homes.

Refurbishment works at both social housing projects also include the fitting of new kitchens and bathrooms alongside an overhaul of all electrics, plumbing and heating systems.

Michael McDonnell, Chief Executive of Choice said: “Across Northern Ireland Choice is stepping up to the challenge of acute housing need by investing to expand our housing stock and get construction underway on much-needed new homes. These projects will deliver eight high quality homes and reflect our commitment to improve and increase the number of units we have.

“The works incorporate the very best standards and the latest in energy saving technology and will enable tenants to make the most of quality, affordable and secure homes rights in the heart of the city. It is pleasing to appoint a contractor that not only has the skills, experience and resources needed for these jobs, but also shares our vision for high quality housing.”

Declan Magee at Peter O’Hare Limited, said: “We are pleased to have been appointed by Choice Housing as the preferred contractor to carry out refurbishment and extension works on these challenging but rewarding contracts. Peter OHare Ltd has extensive experience within the Social housing Sector and has indeed completed several projects of this nature for our client successfully.”

Choice manages more than 10,000 homes in Northern Ireland and is one of the most active developers of new properties in the region.

Category: Articles