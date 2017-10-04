Chartered Accountants Ulster Society Talk Brexit with NIO

A delegation from Chartered Accountants Ulster Society met with Colin Perry, Director for EU Exit, Legacy and Economy at Stormont House this week.

The Chartered Accountants team presented research on business attitudes to Brexit conducted in Northern Ireland earlier this year, along with the Chartered Accountants Ireland research on the consequences of the reintroduction of a customs border on the island of Ireland.

The importance of a free flow of goods and services on the island post Brexit and the difficulties for businesses, particularly agri-businesses, in implementing customs duties were discussed at the meeting.

Chartered Accountants Ulster Society will host a half-day Brexit conference in partnership with Danske Bank in Belfast on 14 November. The Conference will examine the key issues for local businesses and look at the steps leading businesses are taking to meet the challenges posed by Brexit.

Pictured at Stormont House are (from left) Brian Keegan, Zara Duffy and Crona Brady of Chartered Accountants Ireland; Colin Perry, the Northern Ireland Office; Pamela McCreedy, Chartered Accountants Ulster Society; and Mark Davies, the Northern Ireland Office.

