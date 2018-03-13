Chartered Accountants Ireland welcomes Chancellor’s call for evidence on impact of taxes on the NI travel industry

Chartered Accountants Ireland has welcomed Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond’s call for evidence on the impact of VAT and Air Passenger Duty (APD) on the Northern Ireland travel industry.

The call for evidence, issued as part of the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, seeks to understand the ways that these taxes impact the tourism industry, and how the industry can be supported to build on its growing success.

Zara Duffy, Head of Chartered Accountants Northern Ireland said: “Highlights such as Game of Thrones, the Titanic Visitor Centre and some of the world’s most beautiful scenery have helped tourism in Northern Ireland perform strongly in recent years.

“We believe that there is a fantastic capacity to build on that success and we are pleased to see recognition at official level of the impact that taxation can have on this key industry sector.

“As Northern Ireland’s premier business organisation we intend to contribute to the formation of government policy in this important area. Our members are keen to lend their expertise, ability and experience to do what they can to boost the tourism industry.”

