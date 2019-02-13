Chartered Accountants and Danske Bank announce Partnership

The professional body for Chartered Accountants in Northern Ireland has announced a renewed partnership with Danske Bank.

The partnership will see Danske Bank supporting a series of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society’s key events during the year, including its premier event, the Annual Dinner in March.

The partnership will also see Danske Bank continue its sponsorship of the Ulster Society’s overseas Annual Conference, taking place in Madrid later this year. Danske Bank support for this event stretches back to 2001, covering sixteen conferences in cities such as New York, Lisbon, Chicago, Munich, Toronto, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Boston and Amsterdam.

The Ulster Society is a district society of Chartered Accountants Ireland, the largest professional body of accountants on the island of Ireland. It currently represents 4,600 members across Northern Ireland.

Danske Bank is the largest of Northern Ireland’s local banks, with 42 branches and around 1,400 staff. The new agreement will see the two organisations partnering over the next two years.

Zara Duffy, Head of Chartered Accountants Northern Ireland said: “Danske Bank is a key partner for Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, and we are delighted to extend that relationship.

“Danske Bank brings a great deal of experience and insight which our members greatly appreciate, whether they work in practice, in industry or the voluntary sector. This partnership has allowed us to improve the profile and member experience at some of our most prestigious events and to draw on the expertise of key personnel at a challenging time for the local business sector.”

Shaun McAnee, Managing Director of Corporate & Business Banking at Danske Bank added: “We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, and it is more relevant than ever.

“We are seeing evidence of disruption in every sector of the economy, including financial services, and are preparing for a post-Brexit world. By combining the expertise within Danske with that of our accountancy colleagues, together we can help to ensure NI businesses rise to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and help drive the Northern Ireland economy forward.”

Pictured at the launch of the partnership are Niall Harkin, Chairman, Chartered Accountants Ulster Society; Zara Duffy, Head of Chartered Accountants Northern Ireland; and Shaun McAnee, Managing Director of Corporate & Business Banking at Danske Bank.