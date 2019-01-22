Charles Hurst Unveils New Nissan in Newtownabbey

Charles Hurst, has revealed its new Nissan showroom following a substantial investment in its Antrim Road facility. The restructure is designed to create an outstanding retail space to showcase the brand’s established vehicle range, as well as new models.

The new state-of-the-art showroom underlines Charles Hurst’s commitment to its customers and staff in Newtownabbey and the wider area.

The stunning new showroom, which features a full glass exterior, also houses a lounge with refreshment services available for customers purchasing private and commercial vehicles. The new innovative space showcases a wider range and includes comfortable waiting areas and interactive screens to inform and engage customers with both new concepts and vehicles.

The external forecourt has benefited from a complete transformation boasting greater customer parking with 16 dedicated bays, including specialist use which are now easily navigated.

Nissan’s commitment to electric vehicle innovation is also cemented in this refurbishment through the prominent positioning of electric models both in the showroom and on the forecourt. The new outdoor space features two electric charging bays for drivers to charge their cars for free, something which is carried through and extended into the showroom where customers can try out the charging process for themselves.

Charles Hurst Group Operations Director, Colin McNab, said: “The new Nissan showroom in Newtownabbey will provide our customers with a first-class visitor experience and fully reflects our commitment to innovation, the environment and sustainability.

“Our local investment is a testament to the strength of our commitment to the Newtownabbey business community, the innovative Nissan brand, our pledge to provide the best buying environment for our customers and premium workspace for our valued staff.”

Alan Thompson, Franchise Manager at Nissan, said: “This investment demonstrates the dedication Nissan and Charles Hurst has to the Newtownabbey area. It’s an incredible opportunity for the branch and will enable us to provide our new and existing customers with the best possible experience. The increased vehicle capacity and innovative features such as interactive touchscreens will enhance our offering and really showcase Nissan’s compelling range and offers.”