Charles Hurst expands Dublin footprint with new showroom

Charles Hurst has expanded its Dublin footprint with a new South-side showroom, which will showcase specialist and premium pre-owned models including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche as well as approved pre-owned Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati.

The move comes on the back of the launch of Charles Hurst’s new multi-million pound Audi showroom in Sandyford last year and the opening of its Usedirect Ireland business in 2015.

Located at Goatstown Road, the new Charles Hurst Premium showroom has created 10 new jobs, and boasts a wide selection of premium makes and models, with over 2,000 vehicles in stock.

Brian Walsh, General Manager for Charles Hurst Premium and Usedirect Ireland, said: “We are excited to bring our innovative, award-winning, premium concept directly to Dublin as part of a major investment that unifies our online and physical presence in Ireland. This is a must-visit destination for premium brand consumers of all ages, tastes and budgets as we offer everything you’d expect from a premium brand, without the premium price, all while providing our customers with our usual first-rate premium sales and aftercare experience.”

“As Ireland’s newest premium-brand used-car supermarket, we boast the biggest choice of best value and quality used, premium models from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. We also benefit from access to stock from our specialist division in Belfast for a stunning line-up of approved pre-owned Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, giving customers the best range of high end cars to choose from.”

Charles Hurst, which is part of Lookers plc, one of the largest retail and aftersales service groups in the UK and Ireland represents 20 automotive brands across seven sites, offering customers across Ireland the most comprehensive choice of new and used vehicles, parts and servicing. It is also the only official dealership for Ferrari, Maserati, Bentley and Aston Martin in Ireland.

Founded in 1911, its headquarters are located in Belfast on a 20-acre retail site, making it the largest automotive park in Europe.

