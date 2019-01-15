Charles Hurst accredited by Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey

Charles Hurst, Northern Ireland’s largest car retailer, has achieved official recognition as a champion of the environment, winning Bronze accreditation in the 2018 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey.

The Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey is the key industry standard for corporate environmental management and performance, assessing the extent to which local businesses have incorporated environmental practices into their business strategies and operations.

Organised by Business in the Community, participation in the Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey is on a voluntary basis. Companies are measured not only against their sectoral peers but against leading organisations in the wider business sphere, including participants from the top 200 companies and leading public-sector organisations, such as health trusts, local authorities and universities.

Charles Hurst was recognised for its commitment to environmental excellence as evidenced by the intensive range of strategic, cohesive and impactful measures which it has embedded and implemented across its 41-strong, Northern Ireland-wide retail network.

Among the best-practice activities which see Charles Hurst stand out from its peers are its environmental reporting and management structures; regulatory adherence, engagement and monitoring; achievements across critical targets in including energy management and waste reduction; and long-term overarching environmental vision, commitment and investment.

Colin McNab, Charles Hurst Operations Director, said: “At Charles Hurst, from board level and right across our retail sites, we place great emphasis and importance on our role as a steward of the environment. Every effort is made to ensure our operations are managed as efficiently and responsibly as possible in the here-and-now and, looking to the future, we are continually seeking and investing in new and ever-more progressive practices.

“We are, therefore, extremely proud to be awarded this top Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey award which is a terrific endorsement of our success to date and the progress we continue to make on our journey to ensure our environmental footprint is as benign as possible.”

Part of Lookers Plc, Charles Hurst Group is Northern Ireland’s largest automotive retailer, representing 20 automotive brands across six sites, offering customers across Ireland the most comprehensive choice of new and used vehicles, parts and servicing. Founded in 1911, its Belfast headquarters encompasses a 20-acre retail site, making it the largest automotive park in Europe.