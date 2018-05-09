Charity Initiative Designs Unmissable Opportunity for Public to ‘Ask an Architect’ with HLM

Leading design and architecture company, HLM, will be opening its Belfast city centre studio to the public until 20th May. Members of the team will be volunteering their time and expertise, taking part in the Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) and PLACE’s ‘Ask an Architect’ event to help raise vital research funds for a Northern Ireland charity focused on cancer care and research.

Whether thinking of building your dream home or taking on a renovation project, members of the public can readily avail of HLM’s expert advice and 50 years’ experience. HLM will be answering queries on a range of architecture, building and design topics through individual one-hour consultations, in exchange for a £40 charitable donation to the Jill Todd Trust in partnership with Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The company provides architecture, landscape and urban design, interiors and environmental design to the commercial and public sectors across the UK, Ireland and internationally.

The Trust was set up to commemorate Jill, daughter of local architect Barrie Todd, whose life was taken by cancer at the age of 23. The proceeds raised through ‘Ask an Architect’ will be presented to Friends of the Cancer Centre charity to donate to Belfast’s Cancer Research Centre.

Nicola McKay, Associate Director at HLM said, “It is fantastic to be working with RSUA and PLACE once again on their initiative, supporting both members of the public with their building ambitions and also the Jill Todd Trust. The ‘Ask an Architect’ event is the perfect opportunity for us to support a great local cause. Along with helping to raise vital funds for cancer research in NI we always enjoy the experience of providing people with advice and inspiration for their own design projects. ‘Ask an Architect’ is a really worthwhile event that allows people not only to gain valuable knowledge for themselves, but also to contribute to a worthy charity.”

Ciaran Fox, Director of the RSUA, added, “We have received an incredible response to the initiative so far. Many people have already signed up to ‘Ask an Architect’ to gain expert advice from a chartered architect on how to kickstart their own building projects. We are delighted that HLM is participating once again. To have a leading and award-winning design and architecture practice offer their skills and expertise is an unmissable opportunity for the public, along with assisting us in raising much needed funds for a vital charity.

“We would encourage members of the public wishing to participate in the event to book their professional consultation with HLM, based on James Street South in Belfast city centre, or with any of the architects participating in the programme, and to get involved in a great cause.”

For more information on ‘Ask an Architect’ visit www.askanarchitect-ni.com – to book a one-hour consultation with HLM during the event, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/yaewo2a7

Category: Articles