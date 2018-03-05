Charis Cancer Care Charity Appoints Director of Fundraising

Charis Cancer Care has appointed a Director of Fundraising to support the charity enhance its long-term sustainability. Veronica Morris, who will be fulfilling the role, will draw upon her extensive experience in fundraising, marketing, communications and lobbying to deliver a revenue and capital fundraising strategy.

The development comes at a crucial time for Charis Cancer Care as the charity is about to embark on an extensive expansion programme. Welcoming Veronica to the organisation Charis Cancer Care Board Member Jarlath Conway said:

“We are thrilled Veronica is joining the team and bringing with her an invaluable skillset. Veronica has over 20 years’ experience working in the charitable sector, education and training, the arts and industry. She has an MA in European Business and a BA Hons in Marketing.

“Veronica is joining Charis Cancer Care at a very important time. As the organisation marks its eighth anniversary, we hope to implement plans to extend the centre in order to meet the ever increasing demand for services. Developing and driving new initiatives to ensure the long-term sustainability of the organisation is a critical component of our growth phase.

“For anyone who may not be familiar with Charis Cancer Care or what we provide, the charity was established to support people who are affected by cancer, their family members and families who have been bereaved through cancer.

“Over 5,500 people have accessed Charis’ services to date. On average, the centre welcomes in excess of 27 new users per week and with the extension in place that number is likely to double. Exploring new initiatives to generate sustainable income to allow the charity to continue to offer people affected by cancer free support services is critically important.”

Discussing her new role Veronica added: “I am delighted to have joined the team at Charis Cancer Care. The work they do to support people on their cancer journey is crucial. Their unique approach cares not only for the person with cancer but also their families and supporters, completely free of charge. The care is provided by an incredibly talented and dedicated team of therapists led by Centre Director, Imelda McGucken.

“This ethos of person-centred care combined with ambitious expansion plans to double the footprint of the centre at Lough Fea means that this is a very exciting time to join the organisation. I look forward to working with the Trustees, and all of the organisation’s supporters, to develop its funding which will ultimately enable the team to care for more people at a time when they need it most.”

The planned state-of-the-art expansion at Charis has been designed by Vision Design Architecture. The cutting edge design reflects two complementary aspects of cancer care – the ‘Science of Treatment’, which houses the treatment room facilities, and the ‘Art of Care’, which features more social and interactive areas. All of these services are provided free of charge.

Charis Cancer Care works in conjunction with clinical treatments for cancer. Comfortable treatment rooms are designed for the delivery of complementary therapies by trained practitioners. Support ranges from counselling services and dietary advice, right through to offering treatments such as reflexology and massage.

Should you wish to make a donation to Charis to support cancer patients, their families and those bereaved with cancer, please contact Veronica Morris on T: 028 8676 9217 or email [email protected]

All donations go straight to the charity.

Category: Articles, Movers & Shakers