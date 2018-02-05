Celebrating Creative Connections at 2018 Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards
The MAC, Belfast played host to over 250 guests recently for the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards 2018. Dr Wendy Austin, MBE compered the awards ceremony, navigating the proceedings with her characteristic flair taking the audience on a journey of artistic excellence. There were nine awards presented in total to winning arts – business partnerships with award pieces designed and created by local artist, Karen Daye-Hutchinson.
The Awards showcased examples of creative connections between the business community and the arts sector, delivering a diverse range of tangible business benefits. The winning partnerships represented a varied section of the business community and arts sectors.
Guests were entertained by remarkably talented local creatives, including performances by Maiden Voyage Dance who have a reputation for producing distinctive dance performances and this certainly ticked all the boxes. The short extract was from their new Dance Exposed commission for public space by Choreographer Jack Webb and Composer Martin Devek and was performed by Vasiliki Stasinaki and David Ogle. This was followed by a captivating performance from Dumbworld of ‘Drive by Shooting’, written and directed by John McIlduff, with a huge soundtrack composed by Brian Irvine. Stage Beyond presented an electric and powerful mix of the theatre they have produced over the past 15 years. Comedy, classical, ensemble combined to illustrate the broad scope of this courageous theatre company. Local DJ Kwa Daniels provided more beats to entertain audience and bringing the party to a fantastic crescendo.
There was a clear message of support for the Arts from business leaders attending and speaking at the event.
Presenting the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards Sean McGrath, CEO, Allianz, highlighted the importance of the arts sector to society in general and applauded the commitment of local businesses to the sector. “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to all the nominees and winners of this year’s Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards. Their efforts demonstrate yet again how business and arts organisations have successfully collaborated to create real and lasting value for themselves and for society at large. We never fail to be impressed by the substantial economic and social dividends that come from all of the nominated engagements. Cultural output not only reflects and defines who we are as a people, but when combined with the genius that exists within our commercial sectors, develops real financial and community benefits for us all”.
Business of the Year was picked up by George Best Belfast City Airport, for their numerous successful arts partnerships which linked perfectly with meeting the company’s CSR objectives.
Young at Art scooped the sought after Arts Award which is accompanied by a cash prize of £3,000. In addition to being the creator of the annual Belfast Children’s Festival, Young at Art engages with children and adults through a host of engagement programmes, the Young at Art Events agency, professional training, special ticketing schemes, resources, and support for developing theatre for young audiences.
Martin Bradley MBE, Chair of Arts & Business NI commented: “These Awards really showcase how our private sector in NI see the value of the Arts, both to NI economically and socially but also in terms of benefits delivered to their organisations. I thank Allianz and all the businesses for their support for the Arts. There was a clear message on the evening, that if we are to sustain and strengthen the Arts for the longer term there will need to be continued investment from public and private sources.”
AWARDS SHORTLIST & WINNERS
Allianz Arts & Business NI
Cultural Branding Award
SHORTLIST
Belfast Photo Festival & Alexander Boyd Displays
Belfast Photo Festival & Victoria Square
Millennium Forum & Specsavers
Young at Art & Translink
WINNER
Young at Art & Translink
Allianz Arts & Business NI
Long Term Partnership Award
SHORTLIST
Cinemagic & George Best Belfast City Airport
Grand Opera House & Lockton Insurance
Millennium Forum & Richmond Centre
RUA & KPMG
WINNER
RUA & KPMG
Allianz Arts & Business NI
Cultural Engagement Award
SHORTLIST
BookTrust & Belfast Harbour
BookTrust & SONI
Culture Night Belfast & Belfast Harbour
EastSide Arts & Hewitt & Gilpin Solicitors
Ulster Orchestra with Women’s Aid & JTI
Young at Art & Translink
WINNER
BookTrust & Belfast Harbour
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Culture Night Belfast & Belfast Harbour
Allianz Arts & Business NI
New Sponsor Award
SHORTLIST
Belfast Photo Festival & Victoria Square
Charles Wood Girls’ Choir & Ulster Carpets
EastSide Arts & Connswater Shopping Centre & Retail Park
Oh Yeah Music Centre & Molson Coors
The MAC & Phoenix Natural Gas
Ulster Orchestra & Ulster Carpets
Young at Art & Ni4kids
WINNER
EastSide Arts & Connswater Shopping Centre & Retail Park
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Oh Yeah Music Centre & Molson Coors
Allianz Arts & Business NI
Arts Board Member of Year Award
SHORTLIST
Stephen Dunlop, Open House Festival
Sophie Hayles, Creative Exchange
Phil Morrow, Young at Art
WINNER
Stephen Dunlop, Open House Festival
Allianz Arts & Business NI
Business of the Year Award
SHORTLIST
Belfast International Airport
George Best Belfast City Airport
KPMG
WINNER
George Best Belfast City Airport
Allianz Arts & Business NI
Cultural Fundraiser of the Year
SHORTLIST
Belfast Photo Festival, Michael Weir
Millennium Forum, Cara McCartney
Cinemagic, Claire Shaw
National Trust, Wendy Elliott
WINNER
Millennium Forum, Cara McCartney
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Cinemagic, Claire Shaw
Allianz Arts & Business NI
Arts Award
SHORTLIST
Belfast Photo Festival
Cinemagic
EastSide Arts
Grand Opera House
The MAC
Young at Art
WINNER
Young at Art
Allianz Community Art Award
SHORTLIST
Alzheimer’s Society
EastSide Arts
Falls Women’s Centre
Solas
St Clare’s Nursery
The Pantomime Group- Ulster Hospital
WINNER
Alzheimer’s Society
