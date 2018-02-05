Celebrating Creative Connections at 2018 Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards

The MAC, Belfast played host to over 250 guests recently for the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards 2018. Dr Wendy Austin, MBE compered the awards ceremony, navigating the proceedings with her characteristic flair taking the audience on a journey of artistic excellence. There were nine awards presented in total to winning arts – business partnerships with award pieces designed and created by local artist, Karen Daye-Hutchinson.

The Awards showcased examples of creative connections between the business community and the arts sector, delivering a diverse range of tangible business benefits. The winning partnerships represented a varied section of the business community and arts sectors.

Guests were entertained by remarkably talented local creatives, including performances by Maiden Voyage Dance who have a reputation for producing distinctive dance performances and this certainly ticked all the boxes. The short extract was from their new Dance Exposed commission for public space by Choreographer Jack Webb and Composer Martin Devek and was performed by Vasiliki Stasinaki and David Ogle. This was followed by a captivating performance from Dumbworld of ‘Drive by Shooting’, written and directed by John McIlduff, with a huge soundtrack composed by Brian Irvine. Stage Beyond presented an electric and powerful mix of the theatre they have produced over the past 15 years. Comedy, classical, ensemble combined to illustrate the broad scope of this courageous theatre company. Local DJ Kwa Daniels provided more beats to entertain audience and bringing the party to a fantastic crescendo.

There was a clear message of support for the Arts from business leaders attending and speaking at the event.

Presenting the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards Sean McGrath, CEO, Allianz, highlighted the importance of the arts sector to society in general and applauded the commitment of local businesses to the sector. “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to all the nominees and winners of this year’s Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards. Their efforts demonstrate yet again how business and arts organisations have successfully collaborated to create real and lasting value for themselves and for society at large. We never fail to be impressed by the substantial economic and social dividends that come from all of the nominated engagements. Cultural output not only reflects and defines who we are as a people, but when combined with the genius that exists within our commercial sectors, develops real financial and community benefits for us all”.

Business of the Year was picked up by George Best Belfast City Airport, for their numerous successful arts partnerships which linked perfectly with meeting the company’s CSR objectives.

Young at Art scooped the sought after Arts Award which is accompanied by a cash prize of £3,000. In addition to being the creator of the annual Belfast Children’s Festival, Young at Art engages with children and adults through a host of engagement programmes, the Young at Art Events agency, professional training, special ticketing schemes, resources, and support for developing theatre for young audiences.

Martin Bradley MBE, Chair of Arts & Business NI commented: “These Awards really showcase how our private sector in NI see the value of the Arts, both to NI economically and socially but also in terms of benefits delivered to their organisations. I thank Allianz and all the businesses for their support for the Arts. There was a clear message on the evening, that if we are to sustain and strengthen the Arts for the longer term there will need to be continued investment from public and private sources.”

AWARDS SHORTLIST & WINNERS

Allianz Arts & Business NI

Cultural Branding Award

SHORTLIST

Belfast Photo Festival & Alexander Boyd Displays

Belfast Photo Festival & Victoria Square

Millennium Forum & Specsavers

Young at Art & Translink

WINNER

Young at Art & Translink

Allianz Arts & Business NI

Long Term Partnership Award

SHORTLIST

Cinemagic & George Best Belfast City Airport

Grand Opera House & Lockton Insurance

Millennium Forum & Richmond Centre

RUA & KPMG

WINNER

RUA & KPMG

Allianz Arts & Business NI

Cultural Engagement Award

SHORTLIST

BookTrust & Belfast Harbour

BookTrust & SONI

Culture Night Belfast & Belfast Harbour

EastSide Arts & Hewitt & Gilpin Solicitors

Ulster Orchestra with Women’s Aid & JTI

Young at Art & Translink

WINNER

BookTrust & Belfast Harbour

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Culture Night Belfast & Belfast Harbour

Allianz Arts & Business NI

New Sponsor Award

SHORTLIST

Belfast Photo Festival & Victoria Square

Charles Wood Girls’ Choir & Ulster Carpets

EastSide Arts & Connswater Shopping Centre & Retail Park

Oh Yeah Music Centre & Molson Coors

The MAC & Phoenix Natural Gas

Ulster Orchestra & Ulster Carpets

Young at Art & Ni4kids

WINNER

EastSide Arts & Connswater Shopping Centre & Retail Park

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Oh Yeah Music Centre & Molson Coors

Allianz Arts & Business NI

Arts Board Member of Year Award

SHORTLIST

Stephen Dunlop, Open House Festival

Sophie Hayles, Creative Exchange

Phil Morrow, Young at Art

WINNER

Stephen Dunlop, Open House Festival

Allianz Arts & Business NI

Business of the Year Award

SHORTLIST

Belfast International Airport

George Best Belfast City Airport

KPMG

WINNER

George Best Belfast City Airport

Allianz Arts & Business NI

Cultural Fundraiser of the Year

SHORTLIST

Belfast Photo Festival, Michael Weir

Millennium Forum, Cara McCartney

Cinemagic, Claire Shaw

National Trust, Wendy Elliott

WINNER

Millennium Forum, Cara McCartney

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Cinemagic, Claire Shaw

Allianz Arts & Business NI

Arts Award

SHORTLIST

Belfast Photo Festival

Cinemagic

EastSide Arts

Grand Opera House

The MAC

Young at Art

WINNER

Young at Art



Allianz Community Art Award

SHORTLIST

Alzheimer’s Society

EastSide Arts

Falls Women’s Centre

Solas

St Clare’s Nursery

The Pantomime Group- Ulster Hospital

WINNER

Alzheimer’s Society

