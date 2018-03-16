Catch Fiver Fever with Stena Line

A fiver may not buy much these days but with leading ferry company Stena Line it can certainly take you far! The brand new Fiver Fever offer will allow you to travel across the Irish Sea for a fun-filled adventure in Britain but you’ll have to be quick as you only have four days to bag a bargain.

From only £5 you can purchase a single foot passenger fare from Belfast to Cairnryan or Belfast to Liverpool, available to book from Friday 16th March to Monday 19th March for travel up to 16th December 2018.

Orla Noonan, Travel Commercial Manager (Irish Sea North) said: “We are so excited to launch our Fiver Fever fare which gives customers the opportunity to enjoy an exciting trip for unbeatable value!

“Our fares which start from only £5 are available to book from March 16th – 19th so you’ll have to be quick to ensure you can secure a bargain. This is the perfect opportunity to organise a fun trip with friends, a visit to see family or even a present for a loved one and all from only £5! It also means you can plan ahead by booking an Easter, summer, Halloween or Christmas break.

“Our Fiver Fever fare allows passengers to visit Britain and enjoy all of the wonderful benefits that Stena Line has to offer whilst onboard including excellent service, comfortable seating, a range of places to dine, free WiFi, a free cinema, play areas for kids, discounted shopping and more.

“We are on hand to take the stress out of travelling by providing a hugely enjoyable experience and ensuring passengers have a much-needed rest as they sail across the Irish Sea, arriving refreshed for the onward journey and ready to start their break on the right note,” added Orla.

Go online today to book your crossing at www.stenaline.co.uk/fiverfever and to find out more about Stena Line go to www.stenaline.co.uk

Terms and conditions apply. See the Stena Line website for more details.

Category: Articles