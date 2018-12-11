CastleCourt adds fashion brand VILA to growing retail offer

CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast welcomes its latest retail addition this week when Danish fashion house VILA opens its new state-of-the-art outlet in Northern Ireland.

Founded in 1994 and hugely popular in the UK, Germany, Austria and Norway for its classic Scandinavian designs and affordable prices, the new VILA store will create 10 new jobs as part of an initial £200,000 investment.

With 110 retail chain stores across Europe, VILA follows UK fashion and homeware retailer Matalan to CastleCourt, which opened its first city centre outlet on the island of Ireland at the centre in late October.

VILA’s brand new flagship ground level CastleCourt store opens on Friday 14th December at 11am and will showcase 2,300 square feet of contemporary retail space featuring women’s clothing, footwear, accessories, bags and belts, jewellery and lingerie.

This latest CastleCourt signing further increases the wide and growing variety of retail stores, cafés and eateries trading in the centre to more than 90, which includes Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, New Look, Argos and Boots.

Michael Wright, Director of Asset Management at Wirefox, which owns CastleCourt, said: “We are really delighted that VILA has chosen to invest in CastleCourt as part of its European expansion programme.

“Attracted by a strong city centre location, strong footfall growth and further planned investments in an enhanced shopping environment, our latest signing means that we are well on the way to approaching our full capacity target and to ensuring that CastleCourt retains its premier retail ranking in the UK and Ireland.”

Wirefox/CastleCourt were represented by Savills.

Darren Best, Associate Director at Savills said: “VILA offers a new and exciting fashion dimension to CastleCourt which already caters for a wide range of customers.

“CastleCourt remains one of Northern Ireland’s busiest and most popular shopping destinations and has demonstrated its popularity with national and regional occupiers seeking to expand their business in Belfast.”