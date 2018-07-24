Cara Macklin, Macklin Group: 40under40 Profile

Cara Macklin is a Director of the multi award winning Macklin care home group and Malone Lodge Hotel, and has been instrumental in growing the group from 250 emmployees in 3 business’s to over 600 employees in 7 business’s as well as contributing to the business community, and representing NI internationally.

In 2017 she led a team to create the first Lifestyle Care Home in NI, with world class facilities and exceptional care. Cara’s courage, passion, integrity and drive have led to numerous achievements.