Cara Macklin, Macklin Group: 40under40 Profile
Cara Macklin is a Director of the multi award winning Macklin care home group and Malone Lodge Hotel, and has been instrumental in growing the group from 250 emmployees in 3 business’s to over 600 employees in 7 business’s as well as contributing to the business community, and representing NI internationally.
In 2017 she led a team to create the first Lifestyle Care Home in NI, with world class facilities and exceptional care. Cara’s courage, passion, integrity and drive have led to numerous achievements.
- MBA (Distinction) – Cass Business School London 2017 (Ranked 7th globally, 1st in London and 2nd in Europe for Entrepreneurship)
- ICF Coaching Development Certificate in Professional Coaching 2017
- Women in Business NI – Young Business Woman of the Year 2011
- At 27, youngest SKAL NI President. SKAL represents 20,000 hospitality professionals worldwide
- IoH Award for Training 2009
- IoH Cornell University Scholarship 2008
Cara Macklin’s Top Business Tip
