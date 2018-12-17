Buying your First Pre-Owned Watch: 4 Things to Know

So, you’re considering buying a pre-owned watch. That’s good news! If you have made up your mind to do so, you probably know about the many benefits of owning second-hand watches, like saving lots of money, owning a brand-new looking item and making an investment as specific models/collections of luxury and vintage watches only increase in price as the time goes by.

Do not only focus on the usual luxury brands like Rolex, OMEGA, Cartier… There are more brands to research like Nomos, Franck Muller or Sinn; it really depends on your preferences and lifestyle. Now is the moment of truth, you’re ready to chip in some cash and make your first purchase, but there are some steps to follow in order to make this purchase a good experience.

Research the seller

There are a thousand sellers ready to offer watches to you. How do you choose a legitimate one? Always check for online reviews and feedback from real users who have already dealt with this seller before. You may want to look for well-known retailers like Chronoexpert, Watchfinder, or Montredo-, this may have to be a bit more expensive than buying from a new unknown shop, but it is definitely way more secure. Check some social media outlets for comments and reviews for a more holistic idea of the provider.

Check for return policy

If you aren’t happy with your purchase, you should be able to return your purchase in a given period of time, at least that is what respectable retailers always offer. Seen all those expectations-reality sets of photos online? Things aren’t always as good as they look online, so make sure the retailer provides you with an easy way of return, and full money-back in case your purchase doesn’t pan out as expected.

Check for servicing and warranty

Buying a used watch shouldn’t mean no warranty. Make sure the provider has done timely servicing and is planning to continue doing so for an extended period of time. Don’t be ashamed to ask questions- you’re just trying to make the most out of your spending.

Beware of scam

If the offer looks too good to be true, it probably is. No one’s going to offer you a Rolex time-wear for 20 bucks, and if they do, they’re just trying to cheat vulnerable adults out of their savings.

Got all the checkpoints? It’s time to dive into a little more research before you make up your mind on which provider to go with. Go the extra mile- in the end, it pays back just nice!