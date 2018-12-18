Broadband and mobile coverage on the rise in Northern Ireland but rural areas still behind

The number of homes and offices in Northern Ireland unable to get a decent broadband connection has fallen by 15,000 over the last year, Ofcom has found, but some 40,000 premises still cannot get a good connection.

The findings are part of Ofcom’s Connected Nations 2018 report – an in-depth look at communications networks in the UK and its nations. This year’s report continues to show progress on the availability of broadband and mobile services, which are crucial to people’s personal and working lives.

But around 40,000 homes and offices, or 5% of properties in Northern Ireland, still cannot get the broadband speeds needed to meet a typical household’s needs. Most of these are in rural areas. Ofcom currently defines this as broadband offering a download speed of at least 10Mbit/s, with an upload speed of at least 1Mbit/s – although we expect these requirements to increase over time. The figure has fallen from 55,000 premises last year.

Today’s report shows broadband remains worse in rural areas, where properties are often situated a long way from the telephone exchange or local street cabinet. Around 17% of rural premises in Northern Ireland (37,000) are not getting decent broadband services, compared to less than 1% in urban areas.

Local authority areas that are more rural and with more dispersed properties have a higher number of premises that cannot access 10Mbit/s. While this still affects a significant number of properties, the number has reduced over the last year.

One-in-five premises (19%) in the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area can’t get a service delivering more than 10Mbit/s. Mid Ulster (11%) and Newry, Mourne and Down (8%) also have significant numbers of premises that fall into this category.

The broadband Universal Service Obligation, due to be introduced in 2020 and which will give consumers and businesses the right to request a decent broadband connection, will help those with the slowest connections.

Alongside this, operators and government are involved in several Northern Ireland-specific projects that will improve the region’s broadband infrastructure.

‘Superfast’ now available to 89% of premises

Superfast broadband – defined by Ofcom as a download speed of 30Mbit/s or more – was available to 89% of Northern Ireland homes and businesses by September 2018, up from 86% a year earlier (UK-wide availability is 94%). However, availability is lower in rural areas where only 67% of premises have access to a superfast service.

The Connected Nations report also shows the average download speed of a connected broadband service in Northern Ireland rose by 10% in the year, from 39Mbit/s to 43Mbit/s. Average download speeds are lower in rural areas but have increased to 29Mbit/s in 2018, compared to 24Mbit/s in 2017. At the same time, average monthly data usage per connection has increased by 28% to 240GB.

Eighty per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) now have access to superfast broadband or faster – up from 75% in 2017.

Meanwhile, coverage of ‘ultrafast’ broadband in Northern Ireland, which Ofcom defines as speeds of 300Mbit/s and above, has risen to 38% of properties, from 25% last year (UK-wide availability is 50%), largely as a result of continued upgrades by Virgin Media to its high-speed network.

There has also been a significant increase in the number of premises passed by full-fibre networks. Such services are capable of delivering very high speeds, well in excess of 300Mbit/s.

Some 12% of premises in Northern Ireland, which is highest of the UK nations, now have access to full-fibre services (UK=6%).

Jonathan Rose, Ofcom Northern Ireland Director, said: “Fast, reliable internet access, wherever you live and work, is essential. This report underlines the good work taking place to increase the availability of faster broadband services in Northern Ireland.

“However, there are still significant numbers of properties in rural areas that don’t have access to decent broadband. It’s therefore vital there is further action to ensure people in these areas aren’t left behind.”

Mobile coverage

Coverage of mobile services in Northern Ireland has also improved in recent years. However, as with broadband, coverage is less extensive in rural areas.

Eighty-eight per cent of Northern Ireland’s geographic area is now covered by all four operators for telephone calls, up from 80% in June 2017.[1]

Outdoor access to good data services through 4G has also significantly increased from 64% to 79% over the same period.

Meanwhile, eighty per cent of Northern Ireland homes and businesses have indoor telephone call coverage from all four mobile networks, up from 76% in June 2017.[2] Fifty-seven per cent of premises are now covered by a good 4G signal from all operators, up from 47% in June 2017.

We welcome the improvement, but indoor coverage is very important for people so much more must be done to increase it.

Releasing more airwaves for mobile

Ofcom is working on a number of initiatives to help improve mobile capacity and coverage. This includes releasing more spectrum and setting coverage obligations for future spectrum auctions, with the aim of improving coverage in rural areas especially.

Jonathan Rose added: “Mobile coverage in Northern Ireland has improved, but too many people and businesses are still struggling for a signal. We’re particularly concerned about mobile reception in rural areas.

“As we release new airwaves for mobile, we’re planning rules that would extend good mobile coverage to areas that haven’t had it. That will help ensure that rural communities have the kind of mobile coverage that people expect in towns and cities, reducing the digital divide.”

[1] These figures include voice calls over 4G LTE services.

[2] We determine indoor coverage by applying an average building entry loss of 10dB across all buildings.