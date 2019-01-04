British Business Bank appoints Mark Sterritt Senior Manager for Northern Ireland

The British Business Bank has appointed Mark Sterritt to a new position as Senior Manager, UK Network for Northern Ireland.

The British Business Bank – the government-owned economic development bank dedicated to making finance markets work better for smaller businesses – is establishing a UK Network, with team members based within each of the English regions and the three Devolved Nations. The UK Network was originally announced as part of the Government’s modern Industrial Strategy in November 2017, with a remit to identify and help to reduce imbalances in access to finance for smaller businesses across the UK.

The UK Network will help enhance business finance ecosystems across the UK so smaller businesses, wherever they are, can grow and prosper. It will also help the Bank develop a deeper understanding of small business finance markets in all parts of the UK so that, ultimately, the Bank can improve its support to smaller businesses everywhere.

Mark will represent the UK Network across Northern Ireland and will engage closely with business finance stakeholders in the area. He will be supporting Jennifer Donnellan, the recently appointed UK Network Director, Devolved Nations.

Mark has worked within the financial services sector for the last fifteen years, initially in credit risk and corporate banking roles in London and Cambridge and subsequently in project management and leadership positions across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Most recently, Mark worked within the public sector in Northern Ireland as the Programme Manager for the Brexit Advisory Service with InterTradeIreland.

Jennifer Donnellan, UK Network Director, Devolved Nations said: “I’m delighted to have Mark on board. He brings excellent experience with the smaller business community, and I know he will be a great asset to the British Business Bank UK Network and to the access to finance ecosystem in Northern Ireland. There’s a lot to do in the year ahead and we’re looking forward to a busy and productive 2019.”

Mark Sterritt, Senior Manager, UK Network said:”I have been working with smaller businesses in Northern Ireland for many years and I’m really looking forward to futher developing the many existing relationships that I have. I’m also excited to forge new ones as the Bank collaborates with the local business ecosystem to further enhance the support available to businesses, from start up through to growing and more established enterprises.”

The UK Network is part of the British Business Bank’s new Demand Development Unit, which has been specifically created to raise the Bank’s profile and relationship with smaller businesses across the UK. The Demand Development Unit also incorporates the Bank’s recently launched Finance Hub, a digital information hub aimed at raising awareness of the finance options available to UK SMEs. It provides independent and impartial information to high-growth businesses about their finance options. The new site also features case studies and learnings from real businesses to guide businesses through the process of applying for growth finance.