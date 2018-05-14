Brightwater expands to meet demand for skilled engineers

Brightwater NI has expanded its Belfast office with the appointment of Cathal O Donnell as Regional Manager and the promotion of Conor O’Hagan to Assistant Manager.

Both with backgrounds in engineering recruitment, this strategic move by Brightwater reflects the growing demand in Northern Ireland for skilled workers within the sector. In 2017, Brightwater saw a 30% increase in business within this division, and these appointments have been made to mirror the market demand.

Commenting on the senior appointments, Managing Director Barbara McGrath said, “Northern Ireland has been experiencing a real boom in the engineering sector and the need for skilled workers is more prevalent than ever before. Reflecting on this and our existing success in this ever-expanding sector, Cathal, as Regional Manager has been given primary responsibility for Northern Ireland, with a particular focus on engineering.

“We’re also delighted to be in a position to recognise Conor’s hard work with his promotion. Conor and the team in Belfast have generated some fantastic results for Brightwater NI in the last 12 months by delivering excellent customer service and identifying high calibre candidates best suited to meet our clients’ business needs and we have no doubt that Cathal, Conor and the team will continue to exceed expectations and help us to drive service levels for our growing client base.”

Speaking about his new role, Cathal O Donnell added, “With an ever-expanding skills base and growing engineering and supply chain industries here in Northern Ireland, it’s a very exciting time to work in recruitment where we have the opportunity to help our clients strategically grow their business with the right people. I’m very fortunate to be part of a great team of professionals and I’m looking forward to helping develop Brightwater NI even further as our team grows.”

Cathal has more than 17 years’ experience working in engineering recruitment and has worked in locations as diverse as New Zealand and Australia and has recruited for international clients across the Middle East, North Africa and Australasia. Cathal’s new role at Brightwater will see him manage a team of consultants working on both large-scale recruitment projects and individual assignments for clients across a range of positions, specialising in engineering, production and manufacturing, facilities and health and safety.

A QUB graduate, Conor has more than 10 years’ experience working in sales and management roles within the sports industry. He joined Brightwater in 2016 as a recruitment consultant on the engineering team where he recruits for engineering professionals from graduate to senior level across Northern Ireland working with a range of clients from SMEs to large multinationals.

Brightwater NI, part of the Brightwater Group, recently reported a 60% rise in productivity year-on-year and a 50% increase in headcount. The upturn followed the realignment of the Belfast office in early 2016 to the ethos of performance excellence, in keeping with the Brightwater Group throughout Ireland.

